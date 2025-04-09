Tensions Rise in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Tribal Flag Dispute

In Churachandpur district, Manipur, authorities have imposed a curfew following tensions between the Zomi and Hmar tribes. The discord erupted as community flags were raised in a contentious area, leading to heightened instability in the region.

The curfew, enforced by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar, restricts movement in key villages and subdivisions, though a partial relaxation allows for the purchase of essential items. This measure aims to prevent further unrest while meetings continue to address the dispute.

Local leaders, alongside law enforcement, stress that the conflict is a land settlement issue rather than a communal one. Dialogue between village authorities seeks to peacefully resolve the situation while advising the public against inflaming tensions on social media.

