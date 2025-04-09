Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Tribal Flag Dispute

A curfew has been imposed in Churachandpur district of Manipur due to tensions arising from community flags being hoisted between Zomi and Hmar tribes. The curfew affects multiple villages, though it is relaxed during the day in some areas. Local leaders urge peaceful resolution and discourage spreading of rumors.

In Churachandpur district, Manipur, authorities have imposed a curfew following tensions between the Zomi and Hmar tribes. The discord erupted as community flags were raised in a contentious area, leading to heightened instability in the region.

The curfew, enforced by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar, restricts movement in key villages and subdivisions, though a partial relaxation allows for the purchase of essential items. This measure aims to prevent further unrest while meetings continue to address the dispute.

Local leaders, alongside law enforcement, stress that the conflict is a land settlement issue rather than a communal one. Dialogue between village authorities seeks to peacefully resolve the situation while advising the public against inflaming tensions on social media.

