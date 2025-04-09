Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation: Chief Engineer's Harrowing Story

An investigation has highlighted that the deceased Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), Vimal Negi, suffered harassment from seniors before his untimely death.

Negi vanished on March 10, and his body was discovered in a Bilaspur water body on March 18, prompting relatives to protest outside the HPPCL Shimla office.

The report finds that Negi was pressured to work 12-hour shifts, forcing authorities to subsequently suspend and transfer implicated senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)