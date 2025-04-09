Left Menu

Haryana's Initiative to Resolve Grievances Efficiently

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed deputy commissioners to hold weekly review meetings to address grievances registered during 'Samadhan Shivirs'. This initiative aims to improve transparency and responsiveness by resolving complaints efficiently and ensuring seamless procurement of Rabi crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance transparency and responsiveness in governance, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has mandated weekly review meetings to address public grievances. The 'Samadhan Shivirs', held every Monday and Thursday, are at the core of this initiative to resolve issues swiftly.

During a video conference, Rastogi emphasized the importance of prompt resolution of complaints from these grievance redressal camps. The directive requires high-level attendance from district officials, ensuring a coordinated approach to addressing public concerns effectively.

Furthermore, Rastogi announced the development of a portal by the National Informatics Centre for reporting commissioners' visits to villages, emphasizing the need for closer engagement with residents. He also highlighted the importance of a seamless Rabi crop procurement process, underscoring commitment to farmer support and oversight in mandis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

