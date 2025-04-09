Congress Reinforces Commitment to Social Justice Amidst BJP's Allegations
The Congress party reiterated its commitment to social justice through allocating budgets for SC/ST sub plans and enforcing reservations in private educational institutions as per constitutional guarantees. It criticized the BJP administration for allegedly undermining these provisions and prioritizing privatisation that sidesteps reservation policies.
The Congress party has reinforced its pledge to enforce a central law benefitting SC/ST sub plan and allocate budgets according to their populations. This comes in the backdrop of allegations against the BJP for dismantling such provisions, as per a resolution adopted at an AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati river.
Congress accused the ruling party of undermining efforts to provide reservations and social justice, arguing that despite historical implementations like the 1951 First Amendment and 2006's Article 15(5), recent years under BJP governance have witnessed a rollback in protections for marginalized communities.
While the Congress promotes a nationwide caste census for inclusive development, it claims the BJP favors privatization over equity, allegedly compromising reservations by keeping vacancies in both Central and State governments unfilled. The session, attended by key Congress figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, was marked by strong condemnations of rising atrocities against oppressed communities.
