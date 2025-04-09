Left Menu

Congress Reinforces Commitment to Social Justice Amidst BJP's Allegations

The Congress party reiterated its commitment to social justice through allocating budgets for SC/ST sub plans and enforcing reservations in private educational institutions as per constitutional guarantees. It criticized the BJP administration for allegedly undermining these provisions and prioritizing privatisation that sidesteps reservation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:15 IST
Congress Reinforces Commitment to Social Justice Amidst BJP's Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has reinforced its pledge to enforce a central law benefitting SC/ST sub plan and allocate budgets according to their populations. This comes in the backdrop of allegations against the BJP for dismantling such provisions, as per a resolution adopted at an AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati river.

Congress accused the ruling party of undermining efforts to provide reservations and social justice, arguing that despite historical implementations like the 1951 First Amendment and 2006's Article 15(5), recent years under BJP governance have witnessed a rollback in protections for marginalized communities.

While the Congress promotes a nationwide caste census for inclusive development, it claims the BJP favors privatization over equity, allegedly compromising reservations by keeping vacancies in both Central and State governments unfilled. The session, attended by key Congress figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, was marked by strong condemnations of rising atrocities against oppressed communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025