Motorbike Ambush at Chembur Signal Leaves Man Injured

A 50-year-old man, Sadruddin Khan, was injured in a shooting by two unidentified assailants on a motorbike at Diamond Garden signal in Chembur. Khan was promptly taken to Zen Hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident, which happened as Khan was traveling to his home in Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:02 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident on Wednesday evening, a 50-year-old man named Sadruddin Khan was shot by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike at the Diamond Garden signal in Chembur.

Authorities report that Khan, who was ambushed while en route to his residence in Navi Mumbai, was immediately transferred to Zen Hospital. Medical officials have stated that his condition is stable.

The police have launched an investigation into this daring attack, seeking to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. The incident raises concerns about safety in the bustling area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

