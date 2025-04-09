Federal Appeals Court Backs Trump's Mass Worker Firings

In a significant legal development, a federal appeals court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with the mass firing of probationary workers, overturning an earlier judge's mandate for reinstatement.

The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals expressed that these terminations are subject to an alternative appeals process, impacting thousands of federal employees.

Originating from multiple states in Maryland, this case reflects ongoing legal battles surrounding employment practices under the Trump administration, hinting at further judicial scrutiny as proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)