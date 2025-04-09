Trump's Trade Tariff Turnaround: A 90-Day Pause

In a surprising announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 90-day suspension of numerous tariffs, while elevating duties on Chinese imports from 104% to 125%.

This policy shift transpired less than a day after imposing new tariffs on multiple trading partners, unsettling markets and increasing the likelihood of an economic downturn.

Trump's actions have incited retaliatory measures from China and the European Union. Stock markets reacted positively to the 90-day pause, while bond yields showed a noticeable decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)