Turkey and Israel Navigate Complex Relations Over Syria
Turkey is engaging in technical discussions with Israel to prevent military conflicts in Syria. While Turkey criticizes Israeli actions in Gaza, it seeks to avoid direct confrontation over Syria. The talks are not aimed at normalizing relations but are essential for military deconfliction in the region.
Turkey is holding technical discussions with Israel to manage deconfliction in Syria, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday. These talks are critical in preventing military misunderstandings, especially following recent Israeli airstrikes in the region.
The discussions come amid heightened tensions, with Israel accusing Turkey of trying to establish a protectorate in Syria. Turkey's military had identified potential bases for joint defense efforts, which were targeted by Israel in recent strikes, as reported by Reuters.
Fidan emphasized that these technical talks are solely for deconfliction purposes and do not signify any move toward normalizing relations with Israel. Despite Turkey's harsh criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, it aims to maintain a strategic dialogue to avoid direct conflict in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
