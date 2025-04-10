Left Menu

Surprise Shake-up at ATF: Army Secretary Steps In

Kash Patel was unexpectedly removed as acting director of the ATF and replaced by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. The move comes amid a Justice Department consideration to merge ATF with the DEA. Details surrounding Patel's sudden replacement remain unclear, despite recent confirmation of his role.

Kash Patel was unexpectedly removed as the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to sources familiar with the situation. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has been tapped as his successor.

The dismissal of Patel, who was named to the position under unusual circumstances in February, has raised questions. His removal was not publicly disclosed, and even senior ATF leaders were informed of the change only recently. Patel was still listed as acting director in an April press release.

The Justice Department is considering combining the ATF with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to enhance operational efficiency. This plan aims to streamline resources and efforts between the two agencies, which have missions that often overlap but are distinctly different.

