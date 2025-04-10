Left Menu

China and EU Enter Crucial EV Price Negotiations

China's commerce minister and the EU's trade commissioner discussed deepening trade and investment via video call. They will immediately start negotiations on electric vehicle pricing commitments to enhance cooperation.

Updated: 10-04-2025 05:50 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's commerce minister engaged in a virtual meeting with the European trade and economic security commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Chinese ministry.

The discussions have led to an agreement for both parties to commence immediate negotiations on commitments related to electric vehicle pricing, as detailed in a statement released on Thursday.

Minister Wang Wentao expressed China's willingness to enhance trade, investment, and industrial collaboration with the European Union, signaling a potential strengthening of international economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

