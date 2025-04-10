China and EU Enter Crucial EV Price Negotiations

China's commerce minister engaged in a virtual meeting with the European trade and economic security commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Chinese ministry.

The discussions have led to an agreement for both parties to commence immediate negotiations on commitments related to electric vehicle pricing, as detailed in a statement released on Thursday.

Minister Wang Wentao expressed China's willingness to enhance trade, investment, and industrial collaboration with the European Union, signaling a potential strengthening of international economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)