Left Menu

Strengthening Economic Ties: China and ASEAN Forge Ahead

China's commerce minister has expressed willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with ASEAN countries, including Malaysia. In discussions with Malaysian Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz, China affirmed its commitment to addressing concerns through dialogue. The focus remains on the multilateral trading system amid U.S. tariff actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 06:04 IST
Strengthening Economic Ties: China and ASEAN Forge Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move, China's commerce minister has announced the country's intentions to deepen cooperation with ASEAN nations, including Malaysia. The declaration came during talks with Malaysian Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz, emphasizing the importance of international dialogue.

During discussions, both sides highlighted the strengthening of China-Malaysia relations and the need for enhanced economic collaboration with the broader ASEAN bloc. Malaysia chairs ASEAN this year, playing a pivotal role in steering the group's economic strategies.

Beijing remains committed to addressing arising concerns through equal-footing consultation, particularly in response to the tariff measures imposed by the United States. This stance underscores China's dedication to maintaining a stable multilateral trading system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025