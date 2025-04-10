Strengthening Economic Ties: China and ASEAN Forge Ahead
China's commerce minister has expressed willingness to strengthen communication and cooperation with ASEAN countries, including Malaysia. In discussions with Malaysian Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz, China affirmed its commitment to addressing concerns through dialogue. The focus remains on the multilateral trading system amid U.S. tariff actions.
In a significant move, China's commerce minister has announced the country's intentions to deepen cooperation with ASEAN nations, including Malaysia. The declaration came during talks with Malaysian Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz, emphasizing the importance of international dialogue.
During discussions, both sides highlighted the strengthening of China-Malaysia relations and the need for enhanced economic collaboration with the broader ASEAN bloc. Malaysia chairs ASEAN this year, playing a pivotal role in steering the group's economic strategies.
Beijing remains committed to addressing arising concerns through equal-footing consultation, particularly in response to the tariff measures imposed by the United States. This stance underscores China's dedication to maintaining a stable multilateral trading system.
