Mysterious Bodies Found: Accident or Foul Play in Ranchi?

Two men's bodies were discovered in a roadside ditch on the outskirts of Ranchi, leading to a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Authorities are determining whether the incident was an accident or murder, as a handgun and motorcycle found at the site raise suspicions of foul play.

The deceased, both around 25 years old and from Sisai block, Gumla district, were sent for postmortem examinations to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)