Mysterious Bodies Found: Accident or Foul Play in Ranchi?
Two men's bodies were discovered in a ditch near Ranchi. Police are investigating whether their deaths were accidental or the result of a murder. A handgun and motorcycle were found at the scene, suggesting foul play. The victims were 25-year-olds from Sisai block, Gumla district.
Two men's bodies were discovered in a roadside ditch on the outskirts of Ranchi, leading to a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
Authorities are determining whether the incident was an accident or murder, as a handgun and motorcycle found at the site raise suspicions of foul play.
The deceased, both around 25 years old and from Sisai block, Gumla district, were sent for postmortem examinations to ascertain further details.
