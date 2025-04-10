UN Envoy Julie Bishop Visits Myanmar Amid Earthquake Aftermath
UN special envoy for Myanmar, Julie Bishop, visits the military-ruled nation following a devastating earthquake that left over 3,600 dead. Bishop holds talks with Myanmar officials, aiming to aid quake recovery amid ongoing civil war. Her appointment had stirred controversy due to alleged business links.
UN special envoy for Myanmar, Julie Bishop, made an important visit to the earthquake-stricken nation, engaging in discussions with Foreign Minister Than Swe and other officials amid the destruction. More than 3,600 people have lost their lives due to the earthquake, which severely impacted Myanmar's infrastructure.
Bishop, a former Australian foreign minister, discussed coordination for humanitarian aid with Myanmar's government. The catastrophic quake compounded the country's ongoing civil unrest and humanitarian crisis, displacing millions. Despite temporary ceasefires, fighting continues in parts of Myanmar.
Bishop's appointment faced criticism over alleged business ties with Chinese companies. As she continues her mission, her focus remains on reinforcing UN efforts towards peace, dialogue, and relief in collaboration with international partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
