Ceasefire Tensions: Syrian Government Accuses Kurdish Forces of Drone Strike; SDF Denies

The Syrian government claims a Kurdish-led drone strike killed seven soldiers, threatening a ceasefire with the SDF, though the SDF denies involvement. The situation impacts U.S. and Turkish relations and Syria's ties to Kurdish autonomy.

In a tense development, Syria's government has accused the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of conducting a drone strike that killed seven soldiers, potentially jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire following days of intense conflict in the region.

The SDF, previously aligned with the U.S. in combating Islamic State militants, has denied carrying out such a strike, attributing the explosion to the mishandling of explosives by Syrian forces. The Syrian army has labeled the incident a significant escalation.

The unfolding events cast doubt on the future of Kurdish autonomy in northeast Syria and have ramifications for international relations, particularly involving the U.S. and Turkey, both stakeholders in the region's stability.

