New Zealand Parliament Rejects Treaty Redefinition Bill Amidst Controversy

New Zealand lawmakers decisively defeated a controversial bill intending to redefine the Treaty of Waitangi, which underpins relations between Maori tribes and the British Crown. The bill's rejection marked the end of an intense debate over Indigenous rights, highlighting ongoing discussions about Maori entitlements and resulting in widespread public protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:27 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Parliament dealt a decisive blow to a contentious proposal aimed at redefining the foundational Treaty of Waitangi.

In Wellington, lawmakers voted 112 to 11 against the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi bill, a move received with applause and a traditional Maori waiata. The bill put forward by David Seymour, a libertarian and Maori, sought to redefine the treaty signed in 1840 and stirred an intense public debate on Indigenous rights, culminating in one of the largest race relations protests in the nation's history.

Critics feared the proposal might stir racial divisions. While the bill is now history, the discussions around Maori rights in New Zealand law remain active, as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's political dealings include further scrutiny of the Treaty's impact on legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

