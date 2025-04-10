Left Menu

Navigating Trade Turbulence: New Zealand and Australia Champion Free Trade

New Zealand and Australia are collaborating with nations like Singapore, Vietnam, and the EU to strategize against U.S. tariffs. Prime Minister Luxon is pushing for EU-CPTPP cooperation amidst trade volatility triggered by U.S. policies. Isolating Trump's tariffs, these countries seek to uphold rules-based free trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:13 IST
New Zealand and Australia are rallying international support to counter U.S. tariffs that have unsettled global trade dynamics. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand is leading these efforts by engaging with leaders from Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the European Union to discuss cooperative measures.

In his Thursday speech, Luxon proposed that EU members and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) countries collaborate to stabilize trade practices. This move follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of extensive tariffs, sparking worldwide market instability.

Luxon's strategic engagements aim to breathe life into fair trade practices and enable economic growth, especially as discussions with influential leaders like Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and EU President Ursula von der Leyen intensify.

