Explosive Revelation: Unveiling a Russian Espionage Plot

A suspected Russian espionage plot involving incendiary devices and a network of local criminals has been uncovered, according to a Polish investigation reported by Reuters. The plot, involving parcels containing incendiary devices, fake cosmetics, and massage pillows, detonated in depots across Britain, Germany, and Poland last summer.

The devices were allegedly prepared using magnesium and nitromethane, with detonators adapted from Chinese gadgets. Authorities say the parcels served as a 'dry run' for an intended larger attack on North American-bound cargo flights, amid escalating hybrid warfare tactics attributed to Russia's GRU amid the Ukraine conflict.

Polish prosecutors have identified key figures, including Vladyslav D and Alexander B, who are accused of executing the plot under Russian guidance. The Kremlin denies any involvement, dismissing the allegations as unsubstantiated. The case underscores the rising threat of sabotage in the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)