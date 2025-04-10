Massive Illegal Cigarette Seizure: The Smuggling Network Uncovered

In a significant crackdown, police apprehended a 40-year-old interior designer following the discovery of illegal foreign-brand cigarettes valued at Rs 8.04 lakh without requisite health warnings, from his residence in Hauz Qazi.

The suspect, Md Danish, was detained during an April 8 raid initiated based on a credible lead. Authorities found 80,400 cigarettes representing multiple popular international brands.

Danish admitted to smuggling prohibited cigarettes for two years, sourcing them from a supplier named Farman and distributing them to local vendors. The police continue to dismantle the smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)