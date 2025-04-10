The Long Road to Justice: Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is extradited from the US to India. Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram claims the efforts spanned over a decade, initiated by the UPA government. Recent developments credit a mature, consistent diplomatic approach rather than immediate government intervention.
- Country:
- India
The extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the infamous 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, marks the culmination of a lengthy diplomatic process. Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national, is associated with David Coleman Headley, a primary conspirator in the attacks.
Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram highlighted that this legal and diplomatic success is the fruit of strategies initiated during the UPA government's tenure rather than the result of any recent breakthroughs.
Chidambaram criticized the current government for attempting to take undue credit, emphasizing that the extradition represents years of dedicated international cooperation and legal diplomacy without political grandstanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
