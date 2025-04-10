Left Menu

Extradition Triumph: Dayan Krishnan Leads India's Legal Victory in Tahawwur Rana's Case

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, leading India's legal team in the extradition case of Tahawwur Rana, a 26/11 terror attack accused, secured a pivotal victory. After multiple legal battles, the US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's review plea, paving the way for his extradition to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:43 IST
Extradition Triumph: Dayan Krishnan Leads India's Legal Victory in Tahawwur Rana's Case
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan has achieved a significant legal win for India by leading the extradition case of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in a US court. After the US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's review plea, he is set to be extradited to India.

Rana, who had close ties with the attack's main conspirator David Coleman Headley, faces prosecution led by the National Investigation Agency in Delhi. Krishnan has been involved in the lengthy extradition process since 2010, supported by Special Prosecutor Narender Mann, advocates Sanjeevi Sheshadri and Sridhar Kale, and the NIA counsel.

Despite facing a spirited defense from Paul Garlick QC, Rana's appeals were systematically dismissed across various judicial levels, ultimately leading to the final rejection by the US Supreme Court on April 4, 2025. This decision marks a crucial step toward addressing the justice demands of the devastating 2008 attacks that claimed 166 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025