Extradition Triumph: Dayan Krishnan Leads India's Legal Victory in Tahawwur Rana's Case
Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, leading India's legal team in the extradition case of Tahawwur Rana, a 26/11 terror attack accused, secured a pivotal victory. After multiple legal battles, the US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's review plea, paving the way for his extradition to India.
Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan has achieved a significant legal win for India by leading the extradition case of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in a US court. After the US Supreme Court dismissed Rana's review plea, he is set to be extradited to India.
Rana, who had close ties with the attack's main conspirator David Coleman Headley, faces prosecution led by the National Investigation Agency in Delhi. Krishnan has been involved in the lengthy extradition process since 2010, supported by Special Prosecutor Narender Mann, advocates Sanjeevi Sheshadri and Sridhar Kale, and the NIA counsel.
Despite facing a spirited defense from Paul Garlick QC, Rana's appeals were systematically dismissed across various judicial levels, ultimately leading to the final rejection by the US Supreme Court on April 4, 2025. This decision marks a crucial step toward addressing the justice demands of the devastating 2008 attacks that claimed 166 lives.
