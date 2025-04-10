Left Menu

Sudan Urges ICJ to Act Against UAE's Alleged Role in Darfur Genocide

Sudan has requested the International Court of Justice to issue emergency orders against the UAE, accusing it of supporting paramilitary forces responsible for genocide in Darfur. The case relates to ethnic attacks on the Masalit tribe by the Rapid Support Forces, allegedly backed by the UAE.

Sudan has called upon the International Court of Justice to issue urgent orders against the United Arab Emirates, claiming it violated the Genocide Convention by supporting paramilitary forces in Darfur.

The complaint involves attacks perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias against the non-Arab Masalit tribe in 2023. Sudan insists that the UAE has been arming these forces to intensify ethnic violence, a charge the UAE vehemently denies.

Sudan's acting justice minister stressed the need for immediate ICJ intervention to halt the alleged genocide, though experts argue the UAE's reservations about the court's jurisdiction may result in dismissal of the case.

