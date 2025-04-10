Pakistan Distances Itself from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Pakistan on Thursday distanced itself from Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, by asserting that he holds Canadian citizenship and has not renewed any Pakistani documents for over twenty years.

Rana, who served in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps before migrating to Canada in the 1990s, was born in Pakistan in 1961. He gained Canadian citizenship after relocating.

Rana is linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The attacks tragically killed 166 people, including six Americans. Rana has been extradited from the US for his alleged involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)