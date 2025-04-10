Left Menu

Pakistan Distances Itself from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Pakistan clarified it has no connection with Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, stating he's a Canadian national with no recent Pakistani documents. Rana, linked to terrorist David Headley, served in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps before moving to Canada in the 1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:36 IST
Pakistan Distances Itself from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
Tahawwur Rana
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday distanced itself from Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, by asserting that he holds Canadian citizenship and has not renewed any Pakistani documents for over twenty years.

Rana, who served in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps before migrating to Canada in the 1990s, was born in Pakistan in 1961. He gained Canadian citizenship after relocating.

Rana is linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The attacks tragically killed 166 people, including six Americans. Rana has been extradited from the US for his alleged involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025