Corruption Charges Erupt in Bangladeshi Political Sphere

A Bangladeshi court issued an arrest warrant for deposed PM Sheikh Hasina, her daughter, and others in a corruption case. Accused of fraudulently acquiring land, the case raises serious allegations against Hasina's government and underscores continuing investigations into her political activities and expenditures.

Updated: 10-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi court took a significant step on Thursday by issuing arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul, and 17 others. The development stems from a graft case alleging they procured a residential plot through fraudulent means.

Judge Zakir Hossain Galib accepted the charge sheet from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), as Hasina and the other accused remain absconding. The ACC has been directed to report by May 4 on the alleged unlawful land acquisition involving state-run Rajdhani Unyan Kartripakkha (RAJUK).

The case adds to a series of legal challenges facing Hasina, including a prior probe into alleged fiscal mismanagement during the Mujib Centenary celebrations. As investigations advance, the political and judicial landscape in Bangladesh continues to evolve with lingering implications for its former leaders.

