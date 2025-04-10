Left Menu

Sudan vs. UAE: The Battle Over Genocide Allegations at the ICJ

Sudan has accused the UAE of violating the Genocide Convention by supporting paramilitary forces committing ethnic-based attacks in Darfur. Lodged at the ICJ, the complaint involves the Rapid Support Forces targeting the Masalit tribe. The UAE dismissed the claims, citing political motivations, while Sudan seeks emergency preventative orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:46 IST
Sudan vs. UAE: The Battle Over Genocide Allegations at the ICJ
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move on Thursday, Sudan brought its case against the United Arab Emirates to the International Court of Justice, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention. The Sudanese government claims that the UAE is supporting paramilitary groups that have perpetrated violent attacks against the Masalit tribe in West Darfur.

Described by Sudan's acting justice minister, Muawia Osman, as genocide, these attacks are alleged to be backed by the UAE through its support of the Rapid Support Forces. The United States previously recognized these actions as genocide, which the UAE has categorically denied.

Seeking emergency measures from the ICJ, Sudan hopes to halt what it describes as genocidal acts while the UAE is preparing to counter-argue against the court's jurisdiction. The ongoing civil strife, armed conflicts involving the RSF, and the Sudanese army reflect the complexity and gravity of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025