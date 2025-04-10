Sudan vs. UAE: The Battle Over Genocide Allegations at the ICJ

In a significant move on Thursday, Sudan brought its case against the United Arab Emirates to the International Court of Justice, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention. The Sudanese government claims that the UAE is supporting paramilitary groups that have perpetrated violent attacks against the Masalit tribe in West Darfur.

Described by Sudan's acting justice minister, Muawia Osman, as genocide, these attacks are alleged to be backed by the UAE through its support of the Rapid Support Forces. The United States previously recognized these actions as genocide, which the UAE has categorically denied.

Seeking emergency measures from the ICJ, Sudan hopes to halt what it describes as genocidal acts while the UAE is preparing to counter-argue against the court's jurisdiction. The ongoing civil strife, armed conflicts involving the RSF, and the Sudanese army reflect the complexity and gravity of the case.

