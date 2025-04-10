Uganda-Tanzania Trade Mission 2025 Kicks Off, Paving Way for Stronger Economic Ties

The highly anticipated Uganda-Tanzania Trade Mission 2025 has officially commenced in Kampala, Uganda, under the theme "Building Stronger Trade Partnerships for Long-Term Prosperity." This week-long event, organized by the Uganda High Commission in Dar-es-Salaam, is focused on promoting economic and commercial diplomacy between the two East African neighbors. Held at the prestigious Four Points Hotel in Kampala, the mission brought together senior officials, delegates, and business leaders from both Uganda and Tanzania to discuss and explore opportunities for boosting trade and investment.

A Platform for Economic Growth and Partnership

Ms. Sarah Kagingo, the Vice Chairperson of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), delivered a warm welcome to the Tanzanian delegation. PSFU, which is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025, is Uganda’s apex body for the private sector, representing over 341 business associations, corporate bodies, and public sector agencies. In her address, Ms. Kagingo praised the collaboration between the Uganda High Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and various key stakeholders in organizing the Trade Mission, noting that the initiative was instrumental in fostering stronger trade relations between the two nations.

She emphasized the importance of sectors such as agro-processing, construction materials, steel, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) as potential areas for collaboration. “This mission signifies not just a moment to celebrate our friendship, but also a chance to explore long-term trade and investment opportunities for sustainable economic growth in both countries,” she remarked.

Bilateral Trade: A Growing Success Story

During the opening session, His Excellency Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, expressed his appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of the Trade Mission. He highlighted the impressive growth in bilateral trade between Uganda and Tanzania in recent years, noting that in 2024, trade between the two countries had surged to USD 2.23 billion, a substantial increase from USD 1.36 billion in 2023. Uganda’s exports to Tanzania amounted to USD 185 million, while imports from Tanzania reached a significant USD 2.0 billion.

Ambassador Mwesigye acknowledged the growing interdependence between the two economies but pointed out the need to address the trade imbalance that currently exists. He commended the efforts of the Ugandan government, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Cooperatives, and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), for their steadfast support in facilitating trade between the nations.

"The trajectory of our trade relationship is extremely positive, but there’s still room for improvement. We need to focus on strategies that will help balance our trade flows and promote mutual growth," he said.

Key Infrastructure Developments: A Boost for Trade

Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Uganda’s State Minister for Trade at the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Cooperatives, was the chief guest at the event and provided valuable insights on the importance of infrastructural development in boosting trade between Uganda and Tanzania. He pointed out the significant strides both nations have made in improving infrastructure, particularly the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which is set to transform the regional economy. The EACOP project alone is expected to generate over USD 20 billion in revenue, create over 10,000 jobs, and positively impact sectors such as energy, logistics, and telecommunications.

"The East African Crude Oil Pipeline is one of the transformative projects that will not only provide an economic boost but also unlock vast opportunities for businesses and investors in both Uganda and Tanzania. This is just one of many initiatives that will make our region more competitive and integrated," said Hon. Mbadi.

He also highlighted Uganda’s thriving industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem, citing examples such as the Liaoshen Industrial Park, Pearl Dairy, and Namanve Industrial Park as prime examples of joint venture and market integration opportunities that businesses from both countries could capitalize on.

Fostering Deeper Economic Ties

Mr. Masunga Biteko, the Deputy High Commissioner of Tanzania to Uganda, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and reiterated the significance of the trade mission in unlocking new opportunities for economic collaboration between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of further deepening the already robust partnership between Uganda and Tanzania, with a shared vision of prosperity and development.

Biteko encouraged the participants to explore all avenues for cooperation, particularly in the transportation sector. He praised the role of Air Tanzania and the MV Umoja ferry service in facilitating both passenger and freight transportation between the two countries, thus fostering seamless trade flows.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Potential

The Uganda-Tanzania Trade Mission will continue until the end of the week, featuring an exciting range of activities, including business-to-business (B2B) networking sessions and field visits to key industrial hubs such as the Kapeeka and Namanve Industrial Parks. These activities will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with business leaders and government officials, gain a deeper understanding of Uganda’s growing industrial base, and explore potential collaborations that could drive economic growth in both countries.

With an eye on the future, the mission seeks to lay the foundation for deeper economic integration and sustainable prosperity for Uganda and Tanzania. By fostering stronger business ties and creating avenues for trade and investment, both countries are poised to benefit from a more dynamic and interconnected regional economy.

As the Trade Mission progresses, the commitment of both governments to enhancing trade partnerships, fostering mutual growth, and strengthening economic diplomacy continues to shine brightly, marking a new chapter in the Uganda-Tanzania relationship.