High-Stakes Miami Summit: A New Push for Ukrainian Peace

U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, engage in pivotal talks in Miami over the weekend aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian negotiators, along with the White House team and Russian officials, convene to discuss proposals for a possible resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:26 IST
In a weekend filled with high-stakes diplomatic engagements, the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced plans to participate in crucial discussions concerning Ukraine in Miami. These talks are slated for Friday and Saturday.

Ukrainian peace negotiators are set to embark on a fresh round of discussions with U.S. counterparts on Friday. Rustem Umerov, head of Kyiv's delegation, confirmed the focus would be on formulating strategies to terminate the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The diplomatic efforts include key figures such as White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law. They will engage in talks with a Russian delegation in Miami, striving to broker an agreement to bring an end to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as reported by a White House official to Reuters.

