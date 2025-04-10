Mass Protests Erupt in Kolkata Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Thousands gathered at Kolkata's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday to protest the Waqf (Amendment) Act. West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury announced plans to send a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the repeal of the newly passed Act.

The protest, organized by the state unit of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind, attracted a diverse crowd, with significant representation from Muslim, Christian, and Sikh communities. Chowdhury emphasized the possibility of revoking the Act, citing the BJP's previous repeals of numerous laws.

In a call for peaceful protest, Chowdhury assured that the movement would persist until the law is withdrawn, indicating plans for a crowdfunding campaign to support a legal challenge in the Supreme Court. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, aimed at regulating Waqf properties, has sparked controversy and accusations of targeting minority communities.

