Left Menu

Mass Protests Erupt in Kolkata Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

A large protest in Kolkata's Ramlila Maidan opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Act, led by West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury. The protest aimed to send a memorandum with a million signatures to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the law's repeal, claiming it unfairly targets the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:29 IST
Mass Protests Erupt in Kolkata Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands gathered at Kolkata's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday to protest the Waqf (Amendment) Act. West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury announced plans to send a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the repeal of the newly passed Act.

The protest, organized by the state unit of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind, attracted a diverse crowd, with significant representation from Muslim, Christian, and Sikh communities. Chowdhury emphasized the possibility of revoking the Act, citing the BJP's previous repeals of numerous laws.

In a call for peaceful protest, Chowdhury assured that the movement would persist until the law is withdrawn, indicating plans for a crowdfunding campaign to support a legal challenge in the Supreme Court. The Waqf (Amendment) Act, aimed at regulating Waqf properties, has sparked controversy and accusations of targeting minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025