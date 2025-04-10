Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: The Clash of Data Privacy and Right to Information

Opposition leaders demand the repeal of provisions in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, arguing it restricts public information access. They criticize amendments impacting citizen rights and press freedom, while the government insists the law strengthens privacy. Amid debates, a petition contests the undermining of the Right to Information Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition bloc INDIA has called for the repeal of specific provisions within the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, alleging these measures curb public access to information under the guise of privacy protection. Leaders from Congress and DMK, Gaurav Gogoi and M M Abdulla, highlighted this concern at a joint press conference.

According to Gogoi, the amendments to the DPDP Act have alarming implications on citizens' rights and press freedom. The Opposition claims Section 44(3) alters the RTI Act, enabling information withholding without public interest considerations. A petition comprising over 120 signatures from opposition MPs has been prepared for submission to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw refuted the Opposition's concerns by emphasizing the amendment aims to fortify privacy rights without limiting personal information disclosure under various legal obligations. Meanwhile, opposition leaders argue the amendments erode the RTI Act's effectiveness, with potential impacts on media transparency and citizen rights to information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

