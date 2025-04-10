Controversy Unfolds: The Clash of Data Privacy and Right to Information

The Opposition bloc INDIA has called for the repeal of specific provisions within the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, alleging these measures curb public access to information under the guise of privacy protection. Leaders from Congress and DMK, Gaurav Gogoi and M M Abdulla, highlighted this concern at a joint press conference.

According to Gogoi, the amendments to the DPDP Act have alarming implications on citizens' rights and press freedom. The Opposition claims Section 44(3) alters the RTI Act, enabling information withholding without public interest considerations. A petition comprising over 120 signatures from opposition MPs has been prepared for submission to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw refuted the Opposition's concerns by emphasizing the amendment aims to fortify privacy rights without limiting personal information disclosure under various legal obligations. Meanwhile, opposition leaders argue the amendments erode the RTI Act's effectiveness, with potential impacts on media transparency and citizen rights to information.

