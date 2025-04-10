SA's Role in Global Digital Compact: Boosting Digital Economy & AI Initiatives

In a landmark meeting held on Wednesday, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, met with Mandeep Gill, the Undersecretary and Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Digital and Emerging Technologies. The primary focus of the meeting was South Africa's involvement in the UN's Global Digital Compact (GDC) and the vast opportunities this international initiative presents for enhancing the country’s digital economy.

The GDC is part of the UN’s Pact for the Future, which was officially adopted during the Summit of the Future in 2024. As a comprehensive framework for global digital cooperation and governance, the GDC aims to tackle the growing challenges associated with digital technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative’s overarching objective is to harness the power of digital technology for the benefit of humanity while simultaneously addressing its risks and challenges.

During the session with Gill, Minister Nzimande emphasized the strategic importance of emerging technologies, particularly AI, in advancing South Africa’s national development agenda. “South Africa, as one of the African nations with the largest public science systems, fully recognizes the need to strengthen our capabilities in digital and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence,” he remarked. “These technologies can play a key role in solving some of the most pressing challenges of our time, including inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, pandemics, and transnational conflicts.”

The Minister further expressed his belief that the current geopolitical landscape necessitates a stronger and more consistent commitment to international collaboration. Nzimande stressed that global partnerships, the free exchange of scientific knowledge, and multilateralism would significantly contribute to a sustainable future for humanity. He noted that South Africa’s participation in the GDC aligns with the country’s strategic vision for digital transformation, which forms a crucial part of the Decadal Plan for Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The GDC presents South Africa with multiple opportunities to bolster its digital economy and address national priorities, positioning the nation as a leader in regional digital transformation. According to Nzimande, the country’s involvement in the GDC could enhance its capabilities in several key areas, such as infrastructure development, digital skills enhancement, innovation support, and digital inclusion. Additionally, it will foster progress in data governance, privacy protection, and human rights, which are central to the ethical deployment of emerging technologies.

One of the main topics of discussion during the meeting was the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation’s (DSTI) ongoing efforts to advance AI research and development. Minister Nzimande provided an update on various initiatives, such as the Foundation Digital Capabilities Research (FDCR), which focuses on advancing AI and digital technology capabilities. As part of the FDCR platform, South Africa has established the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR), a hub for AI innovation and collaboration.

The South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChi) was also highlighted, with the minister noting the inclusion of dedicated Research Chairs in ICT development, two of which focus on AI research. These initiatives are strategically aligned with South Africa’s Digital Economy Masterplan, which is managed by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. The DSTI’s efforts in AI and digital economy initiatives seek to complement and support the broader goals of the masterplan, which aims to position South Africa as a leading digital economy in Africa.

Minister Nzimande reiterated the importance of South Africa’s participation in the GDC, not only as a means to develop the country’s digital economy but also to contribute to shaping the global governance framework for emerging technologies. He emphasized that the benefits of digital transformation go beyond economic growth and innovation, with the potential to address some of the most critical issues facing the global community, including climate change, inequality, and global health crises.

In conclusion, South Africa’s active involvement in the UN’s Global Digital Compact reflects a forward-thinking approach to digital transformation and underscores the country’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for the greater good of its people and the global community. As the world increasingly turns to digital solutions for complex challenges, South Africa is positioning itself at the forefront of the digital revolution, determined to harness the power of AI and other emerging technologies to create a more equitable and sustainable future.