United Airlines Expands Flights to SA, Boosting Tourism and Connectivity

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has expressed her enthusiasm following the announcement by United Airlines to increase its flight offerings to South Africa. The airline’s decision to expand its African network comes as a response to the growing demand for seamless air travel between the USA and South Africa, which has proven to be a significant driver for tourism.

In a statement, De Lille said, “On behalf of the entire tourism sector, we welcome the recent announcement by United Airlines that it will be increasing its flights to South Africa.” This announcement is particularly noteworthy as it comes on the heels of United Airlines’ success with its existing routes to the country.

United Airlines initially introduced its direct long-haul service between Washington Dulles Airport and Cape Town International Airport in November 2022. Operating three times a week, this service quickly gained popularity and proved to be hugely successful, prompting the airline to increase its capacity on the route. The expanded flights are expected to further strengthen the connection between South Africa and the USA, making it easier and more convenient for tourists, business travelers, and South African expatriates to travel between the two nations.

The airline’s other African route, linking Newark, New Jersey with Johannesburg, has been operating daily since June 2021. Due to the overwhelming demand, United Airlines has also announced plans to increase the frequency of these flights. This marks a significant milestone in the airline’s strategy to strengthen its presence on the African continent and cater to the increasing demand for travel to and from South Africa.

The tourism sector in South Africa has already felt the positive effects of these direct flights. In 2024, arrivals from the United States reached over 430,000, a remarkable increase of 5.2% compared to 2023. The increase in passenger numbers from the USA further highlights the critical role that direct air links play in boosting tourism. In 2023, arrivals from the USA exceeded 409,000, reflecting a growth of more than 37.4% from the previous year. This surge in arrivals directly correlates with the introduction of direct flights between the two nations, which began in 2022.

Minister De Lille stressed the importance of airlift in facilitating tourism. “Airlift is a crucial factor for the tourism sector as direct flights make travel between destinations more desirable and are proven to increase tourism arrivals between countries,” she said. She also emphasized that the new route expansion would have a significant positive impact on tourism numbers, further cementing the USA as one of South Africa’s top source markets.

In 2023, the United States was among the top five international markets for South African tourism, with an increasing number of American travelers visiting the country for leisure, business, and cultural exchange. Minister De Lille stated, “We are excited about this development and look forward to the positive impact it will have on arrivals to South Africa.” She also highlighted that continued efforts would be made to further grow tourism arrivals from the USA.

South Africa’s tourism industry has been on a steady recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, with increased international flight services playing a pivotal role in bringing back visitors. The addition of United Airlines’ expanded services is expected to further accelerate this recovery and stimulate new opportunities for tourism-related businesses and local economies, particularly in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

In addition to its contribution to tourism, the new flights will also boost the bilateral trade and economic ties between the USA and South Africa. The strengthened airlift facilitates greater opportunities for business travel, trade, and investment, which will have long-term benefits for both countries.

Minister De Lille concluded, “With the USA being one of South Africa’s most important tourism markets, the expansion of flights will help us continue building on the momentum we’ve already gained and attract even more visitors to our beautiful country.”

United Airlines’ increased flight offerings come as a testament to the growing significance of South Africa as a key destination in the airline's global network. As travel demand continues to rise, the expanded services reflect both the importance of air connectivity in facilitating tourism and the ongoing efforts by South Africa to position itself as a leading global tourist destination.