Left Menu

UAE Challenges Sudanese Genocide Claims at The Hague

The United Arab Emirates contests the UN's jurisdiction over Sudan's genocide allegations, arguing the claims are baseless. Accused of supporting Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, the UAE denies any wrongdoing. The case hinges on a caveat in the genocide convention treaty, which may halt proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:37 IST
UAE Challenges Sudanese Genocide Claims at The Hague
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates firmly contested genocide allegations by Sudan at the United Nations' top court, questioning the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice. The UAE, accused of arming Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, dismissed the claims, citing a treaty caveat that could prevent the case from progressing.

Sudan, engulfed in conflict since April 2023, seeks emergency measures from The Hague-based court. Despite accusations, the UAE denies supporting the RSF, amid evidence of arms transfers. The alleged humanitarian aid flights via Chad's airport are under scrutiny.

Amidst accusations, the US has sanctioned RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa and companies in the UAE. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 24,000 deaths and displaced millions, marking a grim humanitarian crisis with significant international implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025