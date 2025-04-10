UAE Challenges Sudanese Genocide Claims at The Hague

The United Arab Emirates firmly contested genocide allegations by Sudan at the United Nations' top court, questioning the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice. The UAE, accused of arming Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, dismissed the claims, citing a treaty caveat that could prevent the case from progressing.

Sudan, engulfed in conflict since April 2023, seeks emergency measures from The Hague-based court. Despite accusations, the UAE denies supporting the RSF, amid evidence of arms transfers. The alleged humanitarian aid flights via Chad's airport are under scrutiny.

Amidst accusations, the US has sanctioned RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa and companies in the UAE. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 24,000 deaths and displaced millions, marking a grim humanitarian crisis with significant international implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)