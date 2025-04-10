Left Menu

Teachers Demand Transparency After Supreme Court Ruling

Following a Supreme Court judgment nullifying their appointments, a group of teachers begins a relay hunger strike demanding the School Service Commission to distinguish between tainted and untainted educators and release OMR sheet details. Support from BJP leaders highlights the agitation's significance amid tensions with state authorities.

A group of teachers who lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling that declared their appointments illegal have embarked on a relay hunger strike. They are demanding that the School Service Commission (SSC) clearly differentiate between tainted and untainted candidates and immediately release OMR sheet details.

BJP leaders, including former judge and current MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, have met with the striking teachers, showing solidarity. The teachers, part of the 2016 SSC Recruitment Test batch, are reeling from the annulment of around 26,000 jobs by the Supreme Court in April, which deemed the recruitment process "vitiated and tainted."

Alongside the demonstrators, legal and political figures are pressing for transparency, with implications of malfeasance causing wider scrutiny. BJP state unit president Indranil Khan threatened further protests if the issue remains unresolved, while veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay acknowledged the teachers' anguish but cautioned against trespassing on government offices.

