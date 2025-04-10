U.S. and Vietnam Embark on Trade Discussions

The United States and Vietnam have agreed to initiate formal discussions regarding reciprocal trade, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This announcement came after his meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Duc Phoc on Thursday.

During the talks, Bessent emphasized the importance of maintaining ongoing engagement with trade partners. He stressed the need for rapid, tangible progress in resolving outstanding issues that have previously hampered bilateral relations, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.

This development follows the United States' decision to delay the implementation of global tariffs, including a planned 46% levy on Vietnamese goods. The move signifies a potential easing of trade tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)