Shooting Incident Shocks South Delhi's Tigri Neighborhood

A 24-year-old man named Salman was shot at after a scuffle with four to five unidentified youths in South Delhi's Tigri area. The victim was taken to Batra Hospital. The incident is under investigation with a case registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shooting incident has left residents of South Delhi's Tigri area on edge after a scuffle led to a 24-year-old man, identified as Salman, being shot on Thursday. Police say the altercation involved four to five unidentified individuals.

The victim, a resident of JJ Camp in Tigri, was quickly transported to Batra Hospital for immediate medical attention. A police control room call alerted authorities to the unfolding situation, and officers responded promptly to the scene.

A case has been registered under pertinent sections of the BNS and the Arms Act, with investigation efforts currently focusing on identifying and apprehending the perpetrators involved in this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

