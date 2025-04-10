Shooting Incident Shocks South Delhi's Tigri Neighborhood

A shooting incident has left residents of South Delhi's Tigri area on edge after a scuffle led to a 24-year-old man, identified as Salman, being shot on Thursday. Police say the altercation involved four to five unidentified individuals.

The victim, a resident of JJ Camp in Tigri, was quickly transported to Batra Hospital for immediate medical attention. A police control room call alerted authorities to the unfolding situation, and officers responded promptly to the scene.

A case has been registered under pertinent sections of the BNS and the Arms Act, with investigation efforts currently focusing on identifying and apprehending the perpetrators involved in this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)