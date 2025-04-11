Left Menu

Senate Under Fire: DIG Task Force Controversy

Senator Mark Warner criticizes Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's Task Force for pursuing alleged disloyalty within the intelligence community. Gabbard insists the group, DIG, aims for transparency and accountability. It addresses politicization, unauthorized disclosures, and declassifies significant intelligence after Trump's directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 05:18 IST
Senate Under Fire: DIG Task Force Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senator Mark Warner has raised concerns over a new task force established by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The task force is accused of probing for potential disloyalty within the intelligence community under what Warner terms a 'witch hunt.' Gabbard, however, maintains it strives for transparency.

Gabbard's Director's Initiative Group (DIG) has drawn criticism for prioritizing efforts that some believe align with Trump's agenda, including probing the 'Russia collusion hoax.' Despite accusations, Gabbard assured that DIG's operations adhere to directives intended to increase accountability in intelligence agencies.

The controversy adds to the broader debate about the role of intelligence oversight and political influence. Warner highlighted the need for a comprehensive review of the Director of National Intelligence's expansion since its creation, urging for greater scrutiny and informed discourse on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025