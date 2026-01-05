Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail Denial for Key Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots

The Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case but granted it to five others. The court found prima facie evidence against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act while acknowledging the constitutional balance between liberty and public order concerns.

Updated: 05-01-2026 20:22 IST
The Supreme Court of India has refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, although it has allowed bail to five other accused individuals. The court highlighted the distinction in culpability among the accused, leading to its decision.

Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria acknowledged the prima facie evidence suggesting that Khalid and Imam were significantly involved in planning and directing the riots under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. These accusations prohibit granting bail at the current stage, according to statutory requirements.

The court stressed the importance of balancing individual liberty, as outlined in Article 21 of the Constitution, with national security and public order. While bail is not routinely given in UAPA cases, the court recognized the need to justify prolonged detention with legitimate reasons.

