Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Floral Tribute Denial

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose claimed he was not allowed to pay tribute at the samadhi of NSS founder Mannath Padmanabhan. Speaking at an event, he criticized the alleged refusal, while NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair denied the allegations. The issue led to public debate over traditional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:30 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Floral Tribute Denial
C V Ananda Bose
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sparked a controversy by claiming he was denied the chance to offer floral tributes at the samadhi of Nair Service Society founder Mannath Padmanabhan before taking office in 2022.

Speaking at the Mannam Jayanti celebrations in Delhi, Governor Bose expressed his disappointment and questioned whether the right to pay respects was being monopolized. In response, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair rebutted the claims, stating no such denial took place.

The incident has drawn varied reactions, including statements from former officials questioning Nair's version. While Nair maintains that the governor's remarks were misconstrued, critiques regarding the exclusivity of traditional rights continue to emerge, sparking wider community discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests

Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests

 India
2
Manipur Explosions Reverberate: Anger Flares Amid Calls for Justice

Manipur Explosions Reverberate: Anger Flares Amid Calls for Justice

 India
3
Greenland's Sovereignty or Acquisition? European Leaders Respond to Trump's Ambitions

Greenland's Sovereignty or Acquisition? European Leaders Respond to Trump's ...

 Global
4
NGT Acts on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling Near Taj Mahal

NGT Acts on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling Near Taj Mahal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026