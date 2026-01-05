Controversy Erupts Over Floral Tribute Denial
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose claimed he was not allowed to pay tribute at the samadhi of NSS founder Mannath Padmanabhan. Speaking at an event, he criticized the alleged refusal, while NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair denied the allegations. The issue led to public debate over traditional rights.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sparked a controversy by claiming he was denied the chance to offer floral tributes at the samadhi of Nair Service Society founder Mannath Padmanabhan before taking office in 2022.
Speaking at the Mannam Jayanti celebrations in Delhi, Governor Bose expressed his disappointment and questioned whether the right to pay respects was being monopolized. In response, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair rebutted the claims, stating no such denial took place.
The incident has drawn varied reactions, including statements from former officials questioning Nair's version. While Nair maintains that the governor's remarks were misconstrued, critiques regarding the exclusivity of traditional rights continue to emerge, sparking wider community discussions.
