Sudanese Women Face Unprecedented Challenges Amid Crisis and Displacement

As Sudan enters its third year of crisis, women and girls continue to bear the heaviest burdens, facing severe gender-based violence, extreme food insecurity, and widespread displacement. With the crisis escalating since the onset of conflict in April 2023, Sudan’s women are at the forefront of both survival and resistance, striving to rebuild their lives amidst unimaginable challenges.

The conflict, which has displaced over 12 million people both inside and outside the country, has caused profound humanitarian suffering, particularly for women and girls. Many are enduring extreme violence, with alarming rates of gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence that remains underreported due to fear and stigma. This violence has become a disturbing tool of war, systematically used to devastate communities and break the spirit of resistance.

The humanitarian situation for women is dire. As food insecurity spirals, many women and girls face hunger, malnutrition, and a lack of basic necessities. Their access to essential goods and services is severely restricted, exacerbating the already precarious living conditions in the conflict-affected areas. In addition, with 80 percent of hospitals in these regions either damaged or not functioning, maternal and reproductive health services are critically inadequate, causing a spike in maternal deaths and a lack of access to sexual and reproductive healthcare.

One of the most striking facts is that 80 percent of displaced women lack access to clean water due to affordability, safety concerns, and the distance they must travel to obtain it. These conditions not only threaten their physical well-being but also further limit their ability to participate in any economic or educational activities, thus trapping them in cycles of poverty and vulnerability.

Despite these overwhelming challenges, Sudanese women have proven to be crucial players in the ongoing crisis. They have stepped forward as leaders, peacebuilders, and advocates, defying the odds to fight for their rights and to play an active role in shaping Sudan’s future. Women are calling for at least 50 percent representation in peace negotiations, echoing the demands outlined in the Kampala Feminist Declaration, a landmark document created by 49 women-led groups. These groups are pushing for a political landscape in which women’s voices are integral to the decision-making processes surrounding peace and recovery.

As Anna Mutavati, the UN Women Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, stated: “Women in Sudan are enduring the gravest forms of violence—particularly sexual violence—while being systematically excluded from peace processes.” She emphasized that this exclusion persists despite the overwhelming evidence that women are pivotal in shaping Sudan’s political future. “Their strength is extraordinary, but they cannot and should not be left to navigate this crisis alone,” she added. Mutavati called on all stakeholders, including governments, donors, and international organizations, to act urgently. “We must end the conflict, amplify women’s voices in peacebuilding, and deliver justice. Sudanese women deserve not merely survival, but the dignity to rebuild and thrive,” she affirmed.

In response to the escalating needs of Sudanese women, UN Women has partnered with over 60 women-led organizations in Sudan to provide critical support to affected communities. Through these partnerships, more than 15,000 women in some of the most affected areas have received vital assistance, including household essentials, legal aid, mental health support, and skills training. These efforts are also aimed at providing women with spaces to voice their concerns and to influence both local and international peace negotiations. Through the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF), displaced women have gained access to safe shelters, essential services, and platforms to ensure that their needs and rights are heard.

However, despite these efforts, the needs remain vast, and the humanitarian response is not enough to meet the demand. More funding and resources are urgently required to scale up support for Sudanese women and girls. The international community must come together to ensure that local women’s organizations receive the necessary resources to continue their life-saving work, empower their communities, and create lasting peace.

UN Women’s call for an immediate end to all forms of gender-based violence is critical. Accountability for perpetrators is essential to ensure that justice is served and to begin the process of healing. In addition, women’s voices must be central to every peace negotiation. By placing women at the heart of recovery efforts, Sudan can begin to heal from the devastating consequences of the ongoing conflict and work towards a more just and stable future for all its citizens.

As women continue to lead from the frontlines of this crisis, they are not just fighting for survival—they are demanding the dignity and opportunities necessary to thrive. The resilience and strength of Sudanese women must not be overlooked, for they hold the key to the country’s future. Only through collective action and a focus on gender equality can Sudan hope to rebuild and restore peace in the years ahead.