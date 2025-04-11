Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomacy Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission across Southeast Asia in a bid to fortify relationships amid intensifying trade tensions with the United States. His tour, covering Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, signals a strategic outreach to some of China's closest regional allies.

The visits come as China seeks to counter the impact of U.S. tariffs reaching up to 145% on Chinese imports since President Donald Trump took office. Positions on reciprocal tariffs vary among regional players, with countries like Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia already negotiating with the U.S., but left at an impasse with Beijing.

Xi's rare diplomatic tour is aimed at signing agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in infrastructure and defense. In Vietnam, where China is expected to sign around 40 agreements, there is a strong focus on railway development. Beijing's overarching goal is to align regional players against U.S. trade policies, as evidenced by recent high-level Chinese exchanges with the EU, Malaysia, and other nations.

