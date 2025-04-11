Left Menu

European Trade Negotiations: High-Stakes Washington Visit

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to travel to Washington for crucial trade discussions. The visit aims to finalize agreements, with all options open should negotiations falter, according to European Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:24 IST
Country: Ireland
  • Country:
  • Ireland

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is undertaking a significant trip to Washington, scheduled for Sunday, to engage in vital trade talks, an EU spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

According to European Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill, the objective of the visit is to secure trade deals, with the EU exploring all options if discussions don't yield favorable results.

The upcoming meetings highlight the importance of trade relations, with the European delegation keen on advancing negotiations. Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Alex Richardson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

