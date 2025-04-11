Deportation Dilemma: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Fate Hangs in Balance

The deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist, is set for a critical decision this Friday, as a U.S. immigration judge weighs in on the government's attempt to remove him from the country.

Khalil, who became a lawful permanent resident last year, has been accused by Secretary of State Marco Rubio of provoking adverse foreign policy consequences due to his role in protests, despite not being charged with any crime. His legal team argues that these actions infringe on Khalil's constitutional right to free speech.

Meanwhile, Khalil's lawyers are fighting to have Rubio subpoenaed to testify. The case spotlights the Trump administration's broader efforts to deport foreign pro-Palestinian students. The judge's decision is expected by week's end, potentially setting a precedent for similar cases.

