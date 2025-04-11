Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Fate Hangs in Balance

The U.S. is set to decide on the deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. Charged with causing adverse foreign policy consequences, Khalil has not been accused of any crime. His lawyers challenge actions as unconstitutional, arguing free speech rights. Judge Comans will decide on the case imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:32 IST
Deportation Dilemma: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Fate Hangs in Balance

The deportation case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist, is set for a critical decision this Friday, as a U.S. immigration judge weighs in on the government's attempt to remove him from the country.

Khalil, who became a lawful permanent resident last year, has been accused by Secretary of State Marco Rubio of provoking adverse foreign policy consequences due to his role in protests, despite not being charged with any crime. His legal team argues that these actions infringe on Khalil's constitutional right to free speech.

Meanwhile, Khalil's lawyers are fighting to have Rubio subpoenaed to testify. The case spotlights the Trump administration's broader efforts to deport foreign pro-Palestinian students. The judge's decision is expected by week's end, potentially setting a precedent for similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025