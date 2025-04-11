Escalating US-China Trade Dispute Hits German Exports
The German economy, heavily reliant on exports, will face significant challenges due to the escalating trade conflict between the United States and China. A government spokesperson emphasized the potential negative impact this dispute could have on Germany's economic stability.
The volatile trade hostilities between the United States and China are expected to adversely affect Germany's export-centric economy, a government spokesperson warned on Friday.
Speaking on the situation, the spokesperson highlighted the 'very massive escalation' of trade tensions and how they could impact Germany given its economic dependence on international exports.
Given the nation's high reliance on export markets, the spokesperson underscored that Germany would inevitably face economic repercussions as the trade conflict intensifies.
