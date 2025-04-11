N Chandrababu Naidu Pledges BC Protection Act to Tackle Discrimination

During a public gathering in Vadlamanu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the TDP-led NDA government's intention to introduce a Backward Classes (BC) Protection Act. This legislation aims to safeguard BCs from discrimination, following the model of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Naidu observed persistent discrimination, justifying the need for the BC Protection Act. He asserted that before the TDP's governance, BCs faced injustice, and positioned the party as pioneers of BC welfare. The chief minister reiterated the NDA government's resolve to uplift these communities.

Furthermore, Naidu criticized social media as a platform for criminal activities and warned that any character assassination attempts online would result in severe consequences. The gathering also marked Jyothirao Phule's birth anniversary, honoring his contributions to social reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)