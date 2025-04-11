Left Menu

Gehlot Challenges Raje: Address the Full Scope of Rajasthan's Water Project

In response to Vasundhara Raje's criticism of water management in Jhalawar, Ashok Gehlot emphasized discussing the broader Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC)-ERCP Link Project. He urged Raje to address the entire initiative's benefits, questioning the BJP's commitment. Gehlot also condemned caste-based discrimination in temples and called for expeditious actions against fugitives.

Vasundhara Raje
  • India

In a pointed response to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's recent remarks on Jhalawar's water crisis, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday emphasized the need to focus on the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC)-ERCP Link Project in its entirety. Gehlot criticized Raje for limiting her discourse to Jhalawar, suggesting that political integrity demands a broader discussion.

The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), initially proposed during Raje's BJP rule, aims to resolve water shortages across eastern Rajasthan districts. Upon assuming office, the Gehlot-led Congress government pushed for the project's recognition as a 'national project.' Recently, the initiative was rebranded as the PKC-ERCP link project with collaboration from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Gehlot also addressed social issues, condemning untouchability following a temple purification in Alwar and urging the RSS to publicly denounce caste discrimination. Additionally, he celebrated the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, implicated in the 26/11 attacks, and advocated for decisive action against all fugitives.

