Man's Fake Robbery Scheme Busted for Loan Evasion

Delhi Police arrested Raj Kumar for staging a fake robbery to dodge loan repayment. Kumar claimed he was robbed of Rs 2 lakh, but discrepancies in his complaint led to his arrest. He confessed to faking the incident to escape pressure from lenders. Rs 1.99 lakh was retrieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police has apprehended Raj Kumar, a resident of Budh Vihar, for allegedly staging a fake robbery in a bid to evade repaying loans. The incident unfolded when Kumar reported being robbed at gunpoint by unidentified assailants on the Narela-Bawana Flyover, claiming a loss of Rs 2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone.

However, as investigators delved deeper into the case, examining CCTV footage and other evidence, glaring discrepancies emerged, contradicting Kumar's account. Under rigorous questioning, Kumar admitted to fabricating the robbery story to escape mounting pressure from friendly lenders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan disclosed that Rs 1.99 lakh in cash, along with the mobile phone, was recovered from a hidden compartment within Kumar's auto-rickshaw. The revelation underscores the lengths individuals may go to avoid financial obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

