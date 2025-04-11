Left Menu

India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Talks: A Vision for Prosperity

India and the U.S. have finalized the terms for their bilateral trade negotiations, aiming for a favorable agreement in 90 days. With trade exceeding $118 billion, both nations seek a mutually beneficial deal. Despite recent U.S. tariffs, India remains committed to advancing trade discussions without retaliatory measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:55 IST
India and the United States have confirmed the terms for initiating bilateral trade negotiations, with an aim to reach a mutually beneficial agreement within the next 90 days, according to a trade official speaking on Friday.

As the U.S. is India's largest trading partner, with two-way trade surpassing $118 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, the push for a swift deal follows President Donald Trump's decision to halt reciprocal tariffs for several countries, including India. Trade discussions will continue through virtual meetings, with regular intervals, the official mentioned.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the talks, emphasized the advanced stage of discussions with the U.S. compared to other nations. Despite the recent 26% tariff imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods, India has opted not to retaliate with its own tariffs, focusing instead on constructive trade engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

