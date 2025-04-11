Minister of Justice Condemns Court Interpreter’s Negligence in Child Case Delay

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has strongly denounced the alleged actions of a court interpreter whose behavior led to the postponement of a case involving a vulnerable seven-year-old child. The incident, which took place this week at the Maluti Magistrates’ Court in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, occurred when the interpreter failed to return to work after the lunch adjournment. The matter involved a suspect who was applying for bail, and the interpreter’s absence caused significant disruption to the proceedings.

The case, which was already highly sensitive due to the involvement of a child, was scheduled to proceed with the child’s testimony. However, the failure of the interpreter to fulfill their duties effectively delayed the court process, leaving the child and other parties waiting for a resolution. The emotional and legal consequences of such incidents, particularly when they involve vulnerable children, have been widely recognized as deeply harmful.

Minister Kubayi condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms, emphasizing that the actions of the interpreter were wholly unacceptable. “The emotional and legal impact of such incidents on affected parties, especially children, is irreparable,” Kubayi stated. “Such behavior undermines the proper functioning of the courts and will not be tolerated. Any actions that compromise the delivery of justice, especially in cases involving children, will be met with decisive intervention.”

The Minister went on to underscore the critical nature of the interpreter’s role in ensuring justice is delivered in a fair and timely manner. She emphasized that the court system must protect vulnerable individuals from any unnecessary delays or obstructions, particularly when minors are involved. Kubayi also noted that the public’s trust in the judicial system depends on the professionalism and reliability of those serving within it, including court officers.

In response to the incident, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development announced that an investigation into the matter would be launched immediately. A probe will be conducted to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the interpreter’s failure to return after lunch. The Minister assured the public that the investigation would be thorough, and appropriate action would be taken if misconduct is found.

“The matter has been referred to the Provincial Office for an urgent investigation into these serious allegations,” the Department said in a statement. “We take this issue seriously, particularly given the impact it has on vulnerable individuals. Any misconduct on the part of court officials, especially in cases involving children, will be dealt with swiftly.”

In the interim, the Department of Justice has made arrangements to ensure that the proceedings continue as scheduled. A suitably qualified interpreter will be appointed to take over the duties, ensuring that the case, which is set to resume on April 15, 2025, will not face further delays. This proactive measure aims to avoid any additional emotional or legal distress for the child involved.

The Department of Justice concluded its statement by reiterating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the court system. “We will not tolerate any actions that compromise the integrity of the justice system, and we are fully committed to ensuring that all parties receive fair treatment, particularly when it comes to children,” the statement read.

This incident in Matatiele has sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities of court officials and the need for greater oversight in ensuring that justice is delivered promptly and without prejudice, particularly in cases involving minors. The Minister’s swift condemnation and the investigation into the matter underscore the importance of upholding the dignity and rights of vulnerable individuals within the legal system.