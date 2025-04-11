Police Commissioner Conducts Surprise Inspection to Boost Public Welfare

In an unexpected move, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma on Friday made a surprise visit to the Sarabha Nagar police station and its cyber cell. The inspection aimed to ensure that strict duty protocols are being followed, and public welfare remains a top priority.

During his visit, Sharma took a closer look at several critical areas, such as the outreach centre, lock-ups, help desk, complaint cell, wireless room, CCTNS room, district forensic lab, and the office of the SHO. Key observations included improperly parked two-wheelers and cluttered storage areas, prompting immediate directives for their rectification.

The Commissioner also scrutinized personnel records and provided guidance on streamlining processes for better efficiency. "These inspections are crucial for assessing operations, addressing shortcomings, and reinforcing our dedication to public service," Sharma stated, emphasizing ongoing efforts against drugs and gang activities to ensure a safer community in Ludhiana.

(With inputs from agencies.)