Tragic Accident: Siblings Drown in Latur Well

A tragic incident occurred in Latur city, Maharashtra, where a young girl and her little brother drowned in a well while playing. The heartbreaking event took place in the Taleburhan area around 4 pm on April 10, when Alina Sameer Shaikh, aged 6, and her brother Usman, 3, inadvertently fell into the well.

Their elder brother, witnessing the fall, hurriedly alerted the family members, leading to a swift but ultimately futile rescue operation. Despite earnest efforts and using a rope tied to a tree, the children's bodies were recovered after one-and-a-half hours.

The father, an ice cream vendor, and the local community are in deep shock over the loss. This tragic accident highlights the dangers posed by open wells, particularly in residential areas where children often play unsupervised.

(With inputs from agencies.)