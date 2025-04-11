DRDO Successfully Conducts Release Trials of Long-Range Glide Bomb ‘Gaurav’

In a significant milestone for India’s defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the Release Trials of the Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) 'Gaurav'. Conducted between April 8-10, 2025, these trials were launched from a Su-30 MKI aircraft, marking a critical advancement in the country’s indigenous defense technologies.

The LRGB ‘Gaurav’ is a state-of-the-art, 1,000 kg class glide bomb, designed and developed entirely in India by the DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), and Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur. The trials aimed to test the weapon's integration with multiple stations and various warhead configurations, providing essential data on its operational performance.

During the trials, the bomb was released from the Su-30 MKI at a simulated land target on an island. The weapon successfully demonstrated an impressive range of close to 100 kilometers, with pinpoint accuracy, further proving its potential as a reliable and precise weapon for modern warfare. The integration of the weapon onto the aircraft, coupled with its exceptional accuracy over long distances, marks a crucial step toward its eventual induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Senior officials from both DRDO and the Indian Air Force attended the trials and oversaw the event. Their presence was crucial in reviewing the operational effectiveness of the system, and it reflects the strategic importance of this development for India’s defense forces. The weapon’s testing and successful demonstration have generated significant optimism about its future role in enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian military.

The LRGB ‘Gaurav’ has been developed with the support of key industry partners, including Adani Defence Systems & Technologies, Bharat Forge, and several Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), ensuring a broad base of industrial involvement in the nation's defense projects. These collaborations highlight the growing role of the private sector in strengthening India’s defense infrastructure and making strides in the self-reliance of the defense sector under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Additionally, contributions from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CMA&CI) and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) have been pivotal in ensuring the safety, certification, and quality assurance of the weapon system, thus reinforcing its reliability for operational deployment.

Raksha Mantri (Minister of Defence) Shri Rajnath Singh expressed his appreciation for the successful trials, congratulating the DRDO, the IAF, and the participating industries. He emphasized that the development of the LRGB ‘Gaurav’ would significantly boost the strategic capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces and enhance their readiness for modern combat scenarios.

Furthermore, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, also extended his congratulations to the entire DRDO team, praising their dedication and technical expertise in developing such an advanced weapon system. He acknowledged that the success of the trials marks a crucial step in strengthening India's defense capabilities and heralding a new era in indigenous military technology.

The successful completion of the ‘Gaurav’ glide bomb trials not only demonstrates India’s growing self-reliance in defense technology but also strengthens the nation’s defense preparedness, contributing to its strategic deterrence capabilities. With the system now moving closer to formal induction into the IAF, the LRGB ‘Gaurav’ stands poised to become an essential asset for India’s military forces, enhancing the country’s ability to respond rapidly and accurately to emerging threats.